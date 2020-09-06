Ghanaians will soon enjoy free university education under NPP - Dr Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says Ghanaians will soon enjoy free university education because of the competence of the Akufo-Addo led government and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Addressing the Chiefs and people of Chereponi in the Northern Region, he disclosed that the forthcoming polls is about the future of the citizenry and not a select few.
Dr Bawumia said many never trusted Present Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) when they promised free Senior High School but they were able to implement it.
He, therefore, said they are working hard to make university education free to Ghanaians and that is the more reason why the 2020 elections is about the future.
“Very soon, our children will also enjoy free university education. When President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo promised the free Senior High School the NDC and Mahama said it was 419 but today you are all witnesses to the programme. The same way, we shall give Ghanaians free university education which is why I am saying the 2020 polls is about your future”
He also said the NPP will not resort to tribalism to solicit for votes because they serve all Ghanaians.
Dr Bawumia said their records in office speak for itself and that is what they will drum home for Ghanaians to give them a second term.
“This election is about the future of every part of Ghana. The president made it clear that this election with the former President is about records which you are all witnesses to. It is not an election of tribalism. We are not going to come here and say you should vote for us because we are from the north but we are competent in delivery. We have performed better across board and the records have shown. During the government of John Mahama we experienced 4 years of Dumsor with an increase in electricity tariffs”
The NPP in their 2020 manifesto said they will initiate a system where the guarantor system for a student loan will no longer be a requirement.