SADA under Mahama was a monumental waste of taxpayers resources - Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says former President John Mahama was unable to fulfil many promises despite time and resources available to him.
He cited the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) among other projects insisting that it was a monumental waste of taxpayers resources.
Vice President Dr Bawumia was addressing the Chiefs and people of Tatale in the Northern Region.
READ ALSO: Mahama's description of Agyapa deal as 'Akyem Sakawa' project unacceptable - Akufo-Addo
"NDC was here for 8 solid years and when they said they were going to develop the North they decided to come up with the Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA), they spent about $100m on just that, but there is no project they can point to now in the whole five Northern Regions. They said they have invested in Guinea fowls but told us they have flown to Burkina Faso, they said they have invested in trees but told us they have been burnt by fire. The SADA programme under John Mahama was a monumental and inexplicable waste of taxpayers resources".
Savannah Accelerated Development Authority (SADA) was a Government of Ghana agency responsible for coordinating a comprehensive development agenda for the savanna ecological zones comprising the three northernmost regions and stretches of Brong Ahafo and Volta Regions that are contiguous to the Northern region of Ghana. Its mandate is to assist in the development of agriculture and industry in the region to help lessen the disparity between its development and that found elsewhere in the country
Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has also slammed former President John Mahama for his description of the Agyapa deal as an 'Akyem Sakawa' project.
The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) shared a post by Bolgatanga Central MP Isaac Adongo which called Akyems 'mafia' and accused President Akufo-Addo and his kith of forming a families-and-friends cartel to capture the mineral resources of the state via the deal.
President Akufo-Addo at a meeting with the Ghana Catholic Bishops’ Conference at the Jubilee House on Friday, August 4 2020, said identified groups and Ghanaians should condemn the comments.