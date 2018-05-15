Girls, Girls Movement commend gov’t over NABCO

The Girls, Girls Movement of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has commended the President Akufo-Addo-led administration over some social interventions being taken in the country.
Below is the full statement:
CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE FROM THE GIRLS, GIRLS MOVEMENT OF THE NEW PATRIOTIC PARTY (NPP)
The Girls, Girls Movement of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) wishes to commend profusely the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, the Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Government and all the Partners who have worked diligently, selflessly and tirelessly to bring into fruition the Nation Builders Corps (NABCo), the most imaginative and truly innovative solution to the intractable, decades-old problem of graduate unemployment.
with one bold transformational move, the President has put smiles on the faces of not only 100,000 unemployed graduates, but additionally removed a huge financial burden from the backs of millions of parents, guardians and relatives, not to talk about the provision of funds to resuscitate the local economies of several rural communities in Ghana. Through the creation of NABCo, Nana Akufo Addo has once again demonstrated why his far-sighted vision and steely focus remain incomparable in Ghana today. Rather than undertaking egotistic parades and self-serving publicity-craving activities like some discarded and disgraced politicians, the President has shown his pre-occupation is with solving the hydra-headed national problems like the graduate unemployment tragedy. Others can continue to mount platforms and offer rhetoric, deceit and propaganda, their usual stock in trade; the undergraduates of Ghana saw their performance during eight years at the Presidency. Instead of kowtowing to the insensitive orders of institutions including the IMF to deny our teeming youthful graduates employment, Nana Akufo Addo and his Government intelligently diagnosed the disease and have successfully unveiled the most effective antidote to this dangerous graduate unemployment cancer threatening to snuff out the lived of young Ghanaians, with the Nations Builders Corp (NABCo) graduate employment initiative.
We of the Girls, Girls Movement have no doubt whatsoever that Nana Akufo Addo and the NPP Government have the answers to the ills of Ghana. We have total confidence in the efficacy of NABCo to defuse the graduate unemployment time bomb hat was threatening the social order in Ghana. The genius behind the concept of NABCo is not only act an incubator, it will also serve as apprenticeship, internship and practical training all rolled into one. NABCo will not only act as an incubator, it will transfer over GHȼ600,000,000 into all corners of Ghana evenly. NABCo will become a welcome bridge between academia and the world of work for many young graduates who are often uncertain and unsure about which direction to take and which job choices they should make after National Service.
While the proverbial and traditional nay-sayers and doom-mongers cannot be denied their right to continuously pronounce doom and bust for our progressive, forward-looking, job-creating and poverty-alleviating initiative, we urge Ghanaians to know them for what they are really excellent at- “Loot, Create and Share”. These are a group of people without the capacity to conceive social ideas and for whom “everything is impossible”. Such people have only one appetite- to turn the national treasury into piggy bank, which they raid at will to satisfy their insatiable and extravagant liv-styles.
We want to commend and celebrate the President for continuing the demonstration and the unmatched transformative initiative brain power of the NPP- the Party that has exclusively changed the face of Ghana through the introduction of social intervention policies like the NHIS, School Feeding Programme, Capitation Grants, LEAP and the Free SHS, so that our younger siblings and ourselves would not over burden our parents and care givers.
To Your Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the Great Minds of the NPP, we say AYEKOO and more grease to the wheels and machines of innovation, transformation and modernization in the NPPN agenda. Ghana is in a real hurry to make up for the eight blighted and wasted years between 2009 and 2017.
Indeed, exorbitant cash that would otherwise have been used to pay for meals will now be channeled into the pockets of the vulnerable and parents of SHS students.
Congratulations!!! For NABCo
Vera Wiredu
National Coordinator