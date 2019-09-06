Gov't hasn't shown any willingness to release Ayawaso violence reports - Sam George

The NDC Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam George says the Akufo-Addo government has not shown any willingness to make the Emile Short Commission on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election violence reports public.
Sam George says government is avoiding to incriminate itself given what he believes is the ‘damning’ nature of the report adding that he expects nothing but a ‘cover up’ by the government.
The Emile Short Commission presented its report to the President in March after investigating the violence that characterized the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in January.
Almost six months down the lane, the details of the reports are still unknown.
Sam George who was a key witness in the investigation said, government posture smacks of lack of accountability and transparency.
“This government has not shown any willingness to show transparency in issues relating to Ayawaso West Wuogon Commission of inquiry chaired by Justice Emile Short. We asked for the report to be made public and we were told that the President has six months duration. I personally don’t expect government to release the report, I expect a cover up, I expect that we will put pressure over the next few days for government to come out to tell us that the President is exercising his prerogative not to make that report public.”
“This is because, I believe the report is going to be very damning on the National Security apparatus, the kind of architecture that has been run under government and the illegal actions of the hooligans who were given state security apparatus to perpetrate violence. I believe that in the next one week, I will be vindicated that government is going to carry out a cover-up”, he told Citi News.
President Akufo-Addo after receiving the report said the government will do its best to implement the recommendations of the report.
The report among other things outlines the findings and recommendations from the committee’s probe of the violence.