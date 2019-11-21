Gov't never consulted NDC on referendum - Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), says the government never consulted his party on the upcoming referendum.
He says they are not surprised by the government's decision not to consult them because they (government) took a similar stance when the NDC raised issues with the Limited Voters Register and the Ghana card registration.
"Government has not consulted NDC on anything about the referendum. And I would have been interested in finding out what event the government has organized to seek our views about the referendum. I have not attended any stakeholder engagement. No government has engaged us.”
“This is a party or government that is not interested in engaging anybody at all. They choose to do what they want to do. Were you not here when we were trying to straighten things about the National Identification? Were they not here when we were talking about limited voter registration? They are not a group that is ready to engage,” he said on the Point Blank segment of Eyewitness News.
The NDC is canvassing for a 'No' vote in the upcoming referendum slated for December 17, 2019.
The National Referendum proposes the amendment of the 1992 constitution (Article 55(3) to allow political parties to sponsor candidates to local level elections, a situation outlawed by the constitution currently.
The NDC on Tuesday gave 10 reasons why Ghanaians must vote 'No' in the referendum.
Mr. Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, the party’s National Chairman said they wanted the local government system to remain non-partisan and that individuals should contest the district assembly and unit committee elections on their own merit.