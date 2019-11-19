Referendum: NDC's 'NO' campaign is an unpatriotic betrayal of the Ghanaian people - NPP

The New Patriotic Party (NPP), has described the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) 'NO' campaign for the upcoming referendum as a betrayal of the Ghanaian people.
The National Referendum proposes the amendment of the 1992 constitution (Article 55(3) to allow political parties to sponsor candidates to local level elections, a situation outlawed by the constitution currently.
The NPP at a press conference on Monday, November 18, 2019, described the unexpected change of the NDC as an "unpatriotic betrayal of the Ghanaian people” and “a naked show of dishonesty, deceit, indecision, lack of candour and integrity from the biggest opposition party in the country".
READ ALSO: We will only vote 'Yes' if other amendments are made - Mahama backs NDC's position on referendum
John Boadu who is the General Secretary of the party addressed the media and said NDC is fully aware of how difficult it would be for the amendment to be carried through without a consensus, they pretended to be in support until this last minute.
"There is a strong school of thought, ladies and gentlemen, that the only thing that can explain the NDC’s unexpected U-turn is that they are fully aware of the difficult task of getting the amendment through without a consensus."
"They knew very well but pretended they were in favour until this last minute when huge state resources have been committed into such an important exercise", Mr Boadu lamented.
The NPP emphasized that a “Yes” vote was neither about the NPP nor NDC but what was good for Ghana.
READ ALSO: Vote 'No' in December referendum - NDC urges Ghanaians
The flagbearer for the NDC John Mahama said the party will only change their stance on the referendum if other amendments which they have proposed are carried out.
The referendum is scheduled for December 17, 2019.