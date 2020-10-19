Gov't seeks to make profit on the back of COVID-19 - Haruna Iddrisu

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu says the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is seeking to make profit on the back of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His allegations come on the back of the $150 COVID-19 test fee charged at the Kotoka International Airport.
The minority in parliament have demanded the immediate suspension of the exercise in the past but their calls have not been acted on.
Haruna Iddrisu says the fees being charged is illegal as it does not fall under the Fees and Charged.
"That charge is illegal as it not provided under the Fees and charges Act in Ghana and therefore government must immediately scrap that and come to parliament and if necessary create a public emergency fund so that even if we are able to justify any charges for the purpose of COVID that will be used to support our national response to COVID-19 and other future emergencies, I have not seen any law backing those charges at the Kotoka Airport."
He then said the government is seeking to make profit on the back of the pandemic and even described as inhumane the detention of some travellers unable to pay for the test.
"Why would you subject your own citizens to these treatments, some even came back with nothing in their pocket since their families are the ones receiving them then you hold them to ransom because they can't afford the fee for the test. Let government be reminded that this is not a profit-making entity and they should not exploit the vulnerability of Ghanaians and their exposure to COVID to a money-making venture, that is not the way to go"
The minority demanded the immediate suspension of a contract with Frontiers Healthcare Solution Services Limited for Covid-19 testing at the Kotoka International Airport.
Government engaged the company to conduct rapid Covid-19 tests of passengers since the opening of the airport to International Passenger flights.
The NDC MPs argue the fact that the company was incorporated just days before the reopening of the airport raises eyebrows.