Govt erred in adding Adenta AstroTurf to infrastructure achievements - Oppong Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has admitted that the government erred by adding Adenta Astroturf as a completed project to its list of achievement.
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia presenting list of NPPs infrastructure achievements said they had completed an Astroturf at Adenta.
The NDC went back to do a fact check and found out the project was not completed and called it a ghost project but Oppong Nkrumah says that error can't overshadow the NPP's achievements in infrastructure.
According to the Information Minister, the team in charge of verifying the projects might have overlooked it during their checks, causing the ‘ghost’ project to be listed on the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) delivery tracker website.
Oppong Nkrumah said: “ Yaw Buaben Asamoa who is the MP for the area has admitted they made an error by adding it to the list of completed project. Well MMDCEs forward the dataset in…It turns out that it was inaccurate. Verifications were done and I’m sure they missed it.This single error can't make the list of achievements full of ghost projects."
The National Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said this was a deliberate attempt by Dr Bawumia together with President Nana Akufo-Addo, to distort the facts.
During a press briefing on Monday, the Party’s National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi noted that the achievements presented by Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on Tuesday, August 18, was “a cocktail of blatant falsehoods, ghost projects, and stolen projects”.
Listing the non-existent projects the Communications Officer said;“The claim on government’s delivery tracker that the Akufo Addo-government has constructed an Astroturf in the Adenta constituency is another palpable falsehood, as no such project exists on the ground.