Haruna Iddrisu to drag NCA to Parliament for questioning on Radio Gold, Radio XYZ closure

Minority leader Haruna Iddrisu says he will drag the National Communications Authority, NCA to parliament for questioning on the closure of Radio Gold and Radio XYZ on Thursday, May 9.
Speaking on Joy FM's news analysis show 'Newsfile' Minority leader in parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said they have the mandate to request for the NCA to give the same profile they provided on Radio Gold for all the radio stations operating in Ghana from 1995.
"There are a lot of radio stations that are unauthorized but why are you closing only this two, Radio Gold and Radio XYZ which are labelled NDC stations."
"The only way the NCA can explain itself is to show that the sanction wasn't applied to only these two radio stations but others too," he added.
According to Haruna Iddrisu, he will file a question demanding details on all the defaulting radio stations in Ghana from the Communications Authority.
"On parliament's first seating I will file a question demanding these details to enrich the jurisprudence of Ghana."
Haruna Iddrisu also asked the media fraternity to question the whereabout of the Broadcasting Bill, he further added that the mandate of regulating radio frequency should not be the sole responsibility of the NCA.
"The mandate and regulation of radio frequency in my view should be a unipolar action and authority of the NCA, it should be one of marriage between the NCA and the NMC."
NCA shuts down Radio Gold, Radio XYZ
The National Communications Authority, NCA has shut down two Accra base radio stations, Radio Gold 90.5 FM and Radio XYZ 93.1 FM. on Thursday afternoon May 9.
According to reports, officials from the NCA and the Ghana Police Service went there to halt operations of the two stations.
A statement issued by the NCA said the Authority is shutting down radio stations operating without valid authorisations.
"Radio stations operating without valid authorisations as determined by the 2017 FM Broadcasting Audit are being shut down with immediate effect as an enforcement action in view of the decision of the Electronic Communications Tribunal."
