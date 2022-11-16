'I have said no such thing' - Gabby denies accusing Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu of instigating calls for Ofori-Atta’s removal

A member of the NPP, Gabby Otchere-Darko says he never accused the Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu of being the ringleader behind NPP lawmakers’ calls for the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to resign.
This comes after the Suame MP said Otchere-Darko has made some unfounded allegations against him.
“From nowhere, we hear Gabby Otchere-Darko on his Asaase Radio accusing me of instigating what was happening, for what? What do I stand to gain from that?
“That Gabby Otchere-Darko, who does he think he is? I serve Akufo-Addo, and I serve the party as well as the government… when we talk about the government itself, what is your locus standi to be accusing me of being an instigator?” Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu told Kumasi-based Sompa Radio.
However, in a Facebook post, Otchere-Darko said: “I have said no such thing on Asaase Radio or any other radio station or media house, whether on air or online, either directly or indirectly. Indeed, my position, so far, on this issue in Parliament within the Majority Caucus, has been to deliberately stay away from commenting on it publicly.”
The Suame MP also accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart of sponsoring a failed candidate against him in the party’s parliamentary primaries leading to the 2016 elections.
In response, Otchere-Darko said: “I have never sponsored any candidate against the Majority Leader for the Suame seat. I would never do such a thing to a person I considered a strong loyalist even within the NPP.”
Below is Otchere-Darko's post on facebook post
