I'll continue to lead CPP until Ghanaians give me a chance - Ivor Greenstreet

The flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Ivor Kobina Greenstreet says he will continue to lead the party until he is given a chance to become President.
The Convention People’s Party on Saturday elected Mr. Ivor Greenstreet as its presidential candidate for the 2020 general elections.
He defeated two other contestants; Mr Bright Oblitey Akwetey and Mr Divine Ayivor, for the flagbearer slot.
Greenstreet speaking after the victory indicated that he will continue to lead the NPP until Ghanaians give him a chance.
READ ALSO: Mahama reveals why NPP did not include fight against corruption in manifesto
"Akufo-Addo was challenged heavily by competitors in his own party who felt he did not have the qualities to lead the party or even lead a nation. Prof Mills was also challenged by even the wife of the founder of the party so clearly it is politics and it is competition so I will keep going"
Ivor Kobina Greenstreet’s victory means this is the second time back to back that he has gotten the nod to lead the CPP into a general election.
As a first-time contender in 2016, Greenstreet won 25,552 votes in the presidential election, representing 0.24% of the total valid votes cast.
On Saturday, the CPP also elected new national executives who will take up the mantle of the party’s leadership.
Nana Akosua Frimpomaa-Sarpong, who was the 2012 running-mate of the then CPP flagbearer Dr Abu Sakara Foster, was elected National Chairperson.
Nana Yaa Akyimpim Jantuah, former Public Affairs Director of the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC), was elected General Secretary with 187 votes against acting General Secretary James Kwabena Bomfeh popularly known as Kabila who polled 67 votes.
Emmanuel Ogbojor won 125 votes to become Vice Chairman of the party against Onsy Kwame Nkrumah, self-acclaimed son of CPP’s founder Kwame Nkrumah who polled 84 votes.