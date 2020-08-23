Mahama reveals why NPP did not include fight against corruption in manifesto

Former President John Mahama has revealed why the New Patriotic Party (NPP) did not say anything about fight against corruption in their manifesto.
Mahama speaking in an interview at the Gateway Hotel-Nkwanta on August 23, said the NPP know they have failed in the fight against corruption hence the silence.
He said President Akufo-Addo has taken a trend to clear his appointees when they are found culpable and the current administration is very corrupt.
"I was not surprised NPP were silent on corruption because they have lost the fight against corruption. if you are found corrupt Akufo-Addo will clear you. The Special Prosecutor's office Akufo-Addo's own office but he has tied the hands of Martin Amidu.Look at what they did to Domelevo, he asked him to go on leave because he was investigating someone close to him that is the Senior Minister"
Mahama also said should he be voted into power he will investigate the controversial PDS deal and prosecute all those found guilty in what he describes as a 'shady deal'.
"We will investigate PDS, there is enough evidence to do that, we have heard audios of people speaking on the deal. The people of Ghana need to know what happened in the PDS deal".
John Mahama has also repeated his willingness to legalize Okada (commercial motorbike transport services) in Ghana. He said Okada business has created more jobs for Ghanaian youth than what any government has done.
John Mahama is currently embarking on a tour in the Oti Region as he fights to be re-elected as President.
He has recently challenged President Akufo-Addo to a debate on infrastructure as well as their past records but the NPP has brushed off the calls.