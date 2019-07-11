I'll seek re-election in 2020 polls - Ablakwa

Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa who is the Member of Parliament for North Tongu constituency says he will seek re-election in the upcoming 2020 general elections.
He made this known in a Facebook post after a group of senior citizens in North Tongu on Wednesday on July 10, 2019, volunteered to pick nomination forms for him insisting that he steps forward for a third term bid as MP for the constituency.
He wrote: “I am deeply touched by the kind gesture from our wise elders and what is clearly a show of confidence in what we have collectively achieved these past few years. I hereby confirm that I shall heed the overwhelming calls to seek re-election,”
Mr Ablakwa assured the people of North Tongu of his “continuous dedication to duty and devotion to our general welfare.”
Mr Ablakwa must first win the NDC’s parliamentary primaries to lead the constituency into the 2020 elections.
READ ALSO:
- Majority MPs not performing because of Akufo -Addo - Okudzeto Ablakwa
- KNUST: Interim Council will not survive-Okudzeto Ablakwa