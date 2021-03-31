I'm fully in charge of Minority caucus - Haruna Iddrisu 

Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader in Parliament has come out to say he is in charge of his caucus.
His comments come after there were suggestions that the Minority caucus is in crisis.
The talks became intense after North Tongu Member of Parliament (MP), Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, resigned from the Appointments Committee over the approval of Ken Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.
READ ALSO: Okudzeto Ablakwa resigns from Parliament’s Appointments Committee
Member of Parliament for Bolgatanga Central MP also disclosed that he stayed away from the floor on Monday to register his disapproval of the decision of the minority members of the Appointments Committee.
But addressing the press in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu said his caucus will weather the storm.
“I am fully in-charge. I am the Minority Leader. I just engaged the party leadership and there will be no further comments on someone’s resignation or not”, he indicated.
Ken Ofori-Atta’s approval as Minister for Finance has seen some members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) chastising their representatives on the Appointments’ Committee for not being thorough and critical of the nominee.