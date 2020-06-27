I shall justify your decision to retain me as flagbearer - Akufo-Addo tells NPP

President Akufo-Addo says he will justify the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) decision to retain him as the flagbearer of the party going into the 2020 elections.
President Akufo-Addo was today, June 27, 2020, endorsed by the National Council of the NPP at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.
The President delivering his speech said he will win the 2020 elections to justify why the party maintained him as their flagbearer.
"I thank God for the honour done me today by the NPP National Council, acclaiming me as the Presidential candidate" I shall do everything to justify your decision to retain me as the flagbearer. I shall with God's help lead the NPP to a victory in the elections"
He also announced Dr Bawumia as his running mate for the fourth time in a roll.
READ ALSO: New voters' register : We're deeply disappointed in Supreme Court ruling - Mahama
This will be the fourth time Akufo-Addo will lead the NPP to a presidential election.
President Akufo-Addo will face off with former President John Dramani Mahama, who has already been elected as the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the presidential election.
This will be the third time the two political rivals will be contesting for the presidential slot of the country.
In their first contest in 2012, former President Mahama polled 5,574,761 of the valid votes cast, representing 50.70 per cent to defeat President Akufo-Addo who obtained 5,248, 898 of the votes, representing 47.74 per cent.
In the 2016 elections, however, President Akufo-Addo garnered 5,627,142 representing 53.56 per cent of valid votes cast to defeat former President Mahama, who had 4,694,830, representing 44.69 per cent.
Many political pundits expect an interesting contest in the third of contests between the two on December 7, 2020.