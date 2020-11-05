﻿IMANI releases final report on its assessment of NPP's 2016 manifesto promises

Think tank, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education, have released their final report on the delivery of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 2016 manifesto promises.
The report released on November 4, 2020, at the Coconut Grove Regency Hotel is an assessment of the progress of some 510 promises by the Akufo-Addo government.
IMANI scored the government of Akufo-Addo 56.77%.
Research Consultant at IMANI Mr Dennis Asare said the percentage score of 56.77% gives the Nana Addo led government a rating of ‘fair satisfactory’ in implementing its 2016 manifesto promises.
On the implementation of promises made on the economy in which IMANI centred its assessment on areas including agriculture (59.54%), Tourism and Creative Arts, the Nana Addo government was scored 57.62%.
IMANI also looked at Human Capital which bordered around promises made in the areas of education (32 promises) and health (31 promises). In this area, the government was given 55.87%.
It will be recalled that IMANI scored the NDC under John Mahamad 54% in a similar assessment of its 2012 manifesto which contained some 540 promises.
