Akufo-Addo disagrees with IMANI's 48.78% rating

President Akufo-Addo has disagreed with the rating of IMANI Africa scoring him 48.78% for work done so far.
Responding to a question on the rating of his government at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said their works go way beyond the ratings given them by IMANI Africa.
The President, therefore, rejected the work of IMANI Africa as he believes it does not represent the work done so far. He added that they are working with 72% figure in terms of promises delivered and the ones yet to be delivered.
IMANI scores government
IMANI Africa has scored the Akufo-Addo government 48.78% so far for work done.
This IMANI said is in fulfilment of its 2016 campaign promises and it was contained in the 2019 Imanifesto report.
Imanifesto is a progress report which seeks to validate the promises made by the NPP in the run-up to the 2020 polls and how many of those promises have been accomplished three years on.
It assessed areas of governance, economy, social sector, infrastructure and human capital investment.
They also scored the government 54.35% for its handling of the economy. It noted that out of 162 promises, only 41 have been implemented.
On governance, IMANI noted that the government is yet to undertake legal reforms on asset declaration.
However, it noted that the government has delivered its promises on security and foreign affairs, but failed as far as the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.
The government got a paltry 39.13% score in human capital. Out of 62 under that category, IMANI said only 12 have been fully implemented.
The Akufo-Addo government, again, got less than 50% in the energy sector, scoring 43.47%
As far as the energy sector is concerned, IMANI called for reduced tariffs, a technical audit of public-private partnerships, the development of an energy sector financial restructuring and recovery plan, among others.