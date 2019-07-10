Parliament seeks to educate public with #letstalkmore campaign

The Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament has initiated a campaign dubbed 'It's our Parliament #letstalkmore'.
According to the Public Affair Director of Parliament, Madam Kate Addo, the campaign is to educate the public on the functions of Parliament and also to encourage the public to refrain from insulting Members of Parliaments when discussing issues involving their work and other related matters.
"It is to help people to understand how parliament functions, to improve conversation and encourage people not to use rude language and rather use polite words when they speak," she said in an interview with PrimeNewsGhana.
New Chamber
Parliament has on Monday dropped the idea to build a new 450-seater chamber after the decision attracted negative reactions from the public.
The chamber which was estimated at $200m was proposed to be built to curb the various challenges faced by MPs in the current chamber.
Mrs Kate Addo said, “Before projects are completed, feasibility studies are done but you would realise that this new chamber is not something that is workable for now'.
According to Mr Addo, the decision by Parliament not to go ahead with the project now does not necessarily mean money has been wasted.
There was a social media campaign against the project and a demonstration was staged last Friday at the premises of Parliament.
