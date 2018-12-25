Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election scheduled for Jan 31, 2019

The by-election at the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency in Accra has been scheduled for January 31, 2019, by the Electoral Commission (EC).
The date was agreed upon at an emergency meeting of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) on Monday, December 24.
Head of Communication for the EC, Eric Kofi Dzakpasu disclosed that interested parties may pick nomination forms, which will be available from 27th Dec to 12th January, at the Ayawaso West Constituency office of the Commission, while the filing fee has been pegged at GHȻ10,000.
Ex-President Kufuor's son Edward Kufuor has joined five other people who have picked nomination forms to contest the race on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
Three persons, on the other hand, have picked forms to contest on the ticket of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The NPP will hold its primaries on Saturday, December 29, 2018, to elect a parliamentary candidate while the NDC's is on December 28.
The seat became vacant following the death of the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for the constituency, Emmanuel Kwabena Kyeremateng Agyarko, who died at the age of 60 on Wednesday, November 21, 2018.
He will be buried on January 26, 2019 at Odumase-Krobo, his hometown.
