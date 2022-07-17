Know the newly elected NPP national executives

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has sworn in the newly elected National Executive Committee members.
The new executive were elected by over 6,000 delegates at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on July 16.
READ ALSO: Government to negotiate 'good deal' with IMF
They are;
1.Stephen Ntim- National Chairman
2. Vice Chairman- Danquah Smith Buttey
3. Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman
4. Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman
5. Mr. Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary
6. Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser
7. Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organiser
8. National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah
9. National Youth Organiser-Salam Mohammed Mustafa
10. Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena
In his victory speech, Mr. Ntim promised to cherish the National Chairman position and do what is required of him according to the party’s rules and regulations.
Mr. Ntim has contested for the position on four previous occasions. The just-ended conference is his fifth time of trying.