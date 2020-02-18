Kpando NDC constituency youth organizer mobilize support for the aged, and ailing-youths on valentines day

The NDC youth wing in the Kpando constituency has yet undertaken another heart-warming initiative.
This time around, the youth wing led by the hardworking and innovative constituency youth organizer, Mr. Nelson Deh paid a surprise visit to senior citizens, cadres and some youth who are incapacitated due to ill-health in the Kpando Municipality.
The activity was part of the youth wing’s series of planned activities to mark the Valentine day celebration in the municipality. The event covered all the nineteen electoral areas in the constituency, was to appreciate the hard work of senior citizens, cadres for their immersed contribution to the development of the municipal and Ghana as a whole.
The youth wing, donated some assorted items, in form of drinks, chocolate packs, milo, among others as a token of appreciation and support to the aged and the youths who have been rendered inactive due to ill-health.
One would recall that in the past the youth wing led by the constituency youth organizer mobilized teachers and BECE examiners from Bishop Herman Senior High, Kpando Senior High and the basic schools for special intervention classes to help prepare BECE candidates for their final exams. This intervention which saw over 570 candidates, the help is aimed to improve the performance of these candidates in their final exams.
The constituency youth wing which is widely noted for undertaking several clean up exercises in Gbefi, Kpando Zongo, Kpando central market among others has been very consistent about its contribution to working towards improving on the wellbeing of the of its citizens.
The youth organizer and his able team as part of this exercise, thanked the beneficiaries for their contributions to the municipality, he promised his continues support to his people and call on all to try in their own small ways to show love each to one another . He also used the occasion to thank his hardworking team, the youth wing in the constituency for their continues support to leadership of the party in diverse ways.