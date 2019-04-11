Krachi Youth congratulates newly appointed Oti regional Minister

The Krachi Youth Association have congratulated the newly appointed Oti regional Minister Kwasi Owusu Yeboah and his Deputy Hon. Maxwell Blagodzi.
Mr Yeboah will preside over the new Oti region which is part of the six newly created regions.
In a statement released by the association, they pledged to support the Minister and his Deputy to discharge their duties in their new office.
He was appointed by President Akufo-Addo and went through vetting before Parliament approved his appointment.
He is tasked to oversee development in the new Oti region.
Below is the statement
KRACHI YOUTH ASSOCIATION
PRESS STATEMENT
SUBJECT: CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE
The Krachi Youth Association wishes to congratulate the newly appointed Oti regional Minister in the person of Ambassador Kwasi Owusu Yeboah and his Deputy Hon. Maxwell Blagodzi.
On behalf of all Kaakyes and in particular the Traditional Authorities we would like to assure our Minister and his Deputy of our unflinching support in the discharge of their duties in their new office.
We however wish to encourage them to shepherd the aspirations of the Oti citizens with respect, fairness, honesty and humility. We expect an enhanced and exceptional leadership drive from them to ensure an accelerated development of our area.
Once again, we say Akwabe
Long Live Oti
Long Live Kaakye