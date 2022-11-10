Kwabena Duffour not sponsoring me – NDC A/R Secretary aspirant

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Region Secretary hopeful for National Democratic Congress (NDC) has denied claims of engaging in bribery delegates for votes ahead of regional elections.
In an interview with Kumasi-based Akoma FM on Wednesday, he indicated that he is not involved in bribery and encouraged persons alleging to produce evidence.
“I don’t know where these allegations are coming from but I can say that I am not involved in the said allegations and that those leveling allegations should come clear with evidence. I have never given anyone money to vote for me” he said.
According to him, he has not aligned with Dr. Duffour and has no intentions to bribe delegates for votes as some people are alleging.
This comes on the back of his contender Kwasi Ofori Agyeman alleged that Amoakohene is being sponsored by Dr. Kwabena Duffour with huge sums of money to bribe delegates for votes.
NDC regional elections would be held between November 12 and 13, 2022.