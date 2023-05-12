Kwabena Duffuor withdraws suit against NDC primaries

Flagbearer aspirant, Dr Kwabena Duffuor has withdrawn his suit against the National Democratic Congress, paving the way for the party’s parliamentary and presidential primaries.

Kwabena Duffuor this week filed an injunction in court restraining the party from going ahead with the election on Saturday.

In his writ, he raised concerns with some discrepancies in the voter album and wants the election postponed until his concerns are addressed.

READ ALSO: We will not supervise NDC Primaries until legal issues are resolved - EC

According to him, data from only 220 out of the 275 constituencies have been verified.

He also said an exceptional list of 74,799 has been created which cannot also be verified because of scanty information.

But on Friday, the former Finance Minister withdrew his suit to resolve the issues internally.