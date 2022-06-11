Let's deepen the values of democracy within NDC- Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, has urged the National Democratic Congress to deepen the values of democracy within the party.
According to him, there is also a need for the NDC to become a party of opportunities for all.
“Opportunity for youth, opportunity for women and provide a protective space for our women who may not be able to engage in the rigorous black male campaign,” he said at a lecture to mark the NDC’s 30th anniversary.
Mr. Iddrisu noted that the party needed to put in place a new plan to ensure equity for its prospective legislators.
“We need to draw a roadmap and a new strategy as to how to determine members of Parliament democratically while waning and watering down the influence of money in the choice of our candidates for competitive elections within the NDC.”
He expects that this will get the best out of the party’s human resources.
“We need to deepen the values and ethos of democracy within the party, give the opportunity to every other person with the party to release their full potential within established rules and norms established by the party,” the Minority Leader said.