Let's unite to record another sweet victory in December - Akufo-Addo urges parliamentary candidates

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated the One hundred and sixty-eight (168) parliamentary candidates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).
The NPP elected their parliamentary candidates on June 20 and some incumbent MPs lost their seat.
President Akufo-Addo commended all the party executives, delegates and aspirants for what he describes as peaceful, credible, efficient and successful election.
President Akufo-Addo in a statement said " So to those who were successful, reach out and bring on board your aspirants. To the unsuccessful aspirants, please reciprocate this gesture. I urge all party members and sympathiser to support their respective parliamentary candidates fully so we can record, again, a sweet, decisive victory five (5) months from now.
"Let us forge ahead in a united manner, and consolidate further the gains chalked in the quest to bring development, progress and prosperity to all parts of the country. This is our sacred duty, for the development of our beloved Ghana is bound up with the fortunes of the NPP".
The election saw some 41 incumbent NPP parliamentarians lose.
Some prominent MPs who double as chairpersons of various committees, like New Juaben South MP, Mark Assibey-Yeboah lost in their various constituencies.
The full list of losers in the Saturday primaries is below
Greater Accra Region
Vincent Sowah Odotei – La Dadekotopon
Nana Akua Owusu Afriyieh – Ablekuma North
Ahmed Arthur – Okaikwei South
Alhaji Habib Saad – Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfro
Kofi Brako -Tema Central
Central Region
Abraham Odoom – Twifo Atti Morkwa
Anthony Effah – Asikuma-Odoben-Brakwa
Ashanti Region
Daniel Okyem Aboagye – Bantama Constituency
Collins Owusu Amankwah – Manhyia North Constituency
Kwabena Owusu Aduomi – Ejisu Constituency
Kwame Asafu-Adjei – Nsuta/Kwamang/Beposo
Kennedy Kankam – Nhyiaeso Constituency
Ben Abdallah Banda – Offinso South Constituency
Western Region
Ato Panford-Shama Constituency
Joe Mensah – Kwesimintsim constituency
Alex Agyeku-Mpohor Constituency
Patrick Bogyako Kwame Saime- Amenfi East Constituency
Upper West Region
Godfred Bayong Tangu-Wa East Constituency
Patrick Adama-Sissala West
Ridwan Abass-Sissala East
Eastern Region
Mark Assibey-Yeboah – New Juaben South Constituency
Seth Kwame Acheampong – Mpraeso constituency
William Agyapong Qauitoo – Akim Oda Constituency
Opare Ansah – Suhum Constituency
Ama Sey- Akwatia Constituency
Kwabena Ohemeng- Tinyase Kade Constituency
Robert Kwasi Amoah – Achiase Constituency
Northern Region
Charles Bintin – Saboba Constituency
Alhaji Wahab Wumbei – Tolon Constituency
Bono Region
Dr. Kwabena Twum Nuamah – Berekum East Constituency
Kwasi Sabi – Dormaa East Constituency
North-East Regio
Dr. Sagre Bambangi – Walewale Constituency
Upper East Region
Joseph Kofi Adda – Navrongo Central Constituency