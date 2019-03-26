Mahama debunks NDC 'forest meeting' reports

Former President John Dramani Mahama has moved swiftly to deny reports making round that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) held a meeting in a forest for fear of being secretly recorded.
Photographs of Mahama and some NDC officials were making rounds last weekend, the images were made up of National Chairman, Mr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo and Deputy General Secretaries, Peter Boamah Otukonor and Barbara Serwaa Asamoah seated around tables in a thicket.
Mahama in a post of Social media deny reports that it was a party meeting and explained that t the photographs were taken behind Lieutenant Colonel Larry Gbevlo-Lartey (rtd) house at Likpe.
Mr Mahama said it was taken after he had attended the funeral of Gbevlo-Lartey's father.
He wrote: Sometimes the most strange things capture so much attention on social media!," Mr Mahama posted.
"I have been bombarded with inquiries about the attached photo. This is the rear of Gbevlo Lartey's House at Likpe. This photo was taken when I attended his father's funeral to condole with him. I was impressed myself with the well-preserved rainforest environment".
The NDC recently were involved in a controversy over a leaked audio from one of their meetings. The Party in a released said certain operatives who worked for their oppenentssecretly record their conversations.
