Mahama to begin Central region tour today

Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama will today April 10, 2019, begin a tour of the Central region.
The tour which starts today April 10 will end on Friday, April 12, 2019.
The former president is expected to visit Awutu/Senya East, Awutu/Senya West, Gomoa East, Effutu, Gomoa West, Ekumfi, Mfantseman, Cape Coast North, Cape Coast South and the Komenda/Edina/Eguafo/Abirem Constituencies.
Mahama will take the opportunity to engage NDC executives and strategic stakeholders, interact with the citizenry and touch base with the party's grassroots, among other activities.
The regional secretariat of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has issued a directive that “no stakeholder from a particular constituency is in any way permitted to follow the flag bearer and the team to other constituencies once the flag bearer leaves your respective constituency.”
Mahama and the NDC are hoping to wrestle power from the NPP after losing the 2016 elections.
He recently beat six others to emerge flagbearer of the NDC going into the 2020 general elections.
If Mahama wins the 2020 elections, he will only be eligible for one term.
On the other side, the NDC and the NPP on April 9, 2019, after a meeting agreed to disband political vigilantism.
