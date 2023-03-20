Mahama to file nomination form Tuesday

National Democratic Congress (NDC) aspiring Presidential Candidate John Dramani Mahama will file his nomination to contest the May 13, 2023 primaries on Tuesday at 1:00 pm.
Originally planned for Monday, the John Mahama Campaign says it is “very sorry for the postponement, which is in response to a request from the party to reschedule because of the presentation of the party’s True State of the Nation Address on Monday.”
Mahama will however continue his first phase tour of the Ashanti Region, which ends today, a statement by the aide to the former President, Joyce Bawah Mogtari, said.
John Mahama who is a one-term former president is seeking to return to power after being defeated by Akufo-Addo in the 2016 and 2020 general elections.
Mahama is one of the four aspirants who have picked up nomination forms to contest in the NDC flagbearership race slated for May 13, 2023.
Others are former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea.
The party on Friday, February 24, 2023, closed the window for presidential hopefuls to pick up nomination forms.
The flagbearer hopefuls are expected to fill out the forms and return them to the National Democratic Congress headquarters between March 20-22, 2023.