Ministers, other presidential appointees donate 50% of their salaries to COVID-19 Fund

Presidential appointees are following the footsteps of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as they have also donated 50 percent of their salary for the next three months to the recently initiated COVID-19 Fund.
This was made known in a press statement from the office of the President today March 30, 2020.
The statement said the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, the deputy Chiefs of Staff, Secretary to the President and Secretary to the Cabinet have also agreed to a pay cut in April, May and June to support the Fund.
“All Ministers of State, the Chief of Staff at the Office of the President, the deputy Chiefs of Staff, Secretary to the President, Secretary to the Cabinet, Presidential Staffers and Presidential Aides at the Presidency have decided to donate fifty percent (50%) of their salaries, for the next three months, i.e. April, May and June, to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, established by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for the fight against the virus and to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable,” the statement said.
The Fund which is to assist in the welfare of the needy and the vulnerable as the country battles the COVID-19 pandemic was announced by President Nana Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation on March 27, 2020.
The Board of Trustees of the Fund is chaired by former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo.
The other members of the Board are Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, Mr Jude Kofi Bucknor, Gifty Afenyi-Dadzie, Mrs Elsie Addo-Awadzie, Dr Ernest Ofori-Sarpong and Dr Tanko. Mr Collins Asare is the Secretary to the Board.
All Deputy Ministers have also agreed to donate fifty percent (50%) of their salaries for the next two months, i.e. April and May, into the Fund.
As a result, the Chief of Staff, Hon. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has notified the Controller and Accountant General to effect these deductions at source for the period, and transfer the accrued monies into the Fund.
Deputy Ministers have also agreed to donate fifty percent (50%) of their salaries for the next two months, i.e. April and May, into the Fund.