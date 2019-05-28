Minority to drag EC to Parliament over limited registration exercise

The Minority in Parliament says they will drag the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa, to Parliament over the limited registration exercise.
The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak made these demands after the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu presented the Business Statement for the First Sitting of the Second Meeting of Parliament after the Easter holidays.
Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah responding to the issues said some aggrieved Ghanaians are in court over the Limited registration exercise, but assured that leadership will engage the respective officials to update the house if the need be.
The Minority, apart from dragging the EC, will also drag the head of the Bank of Ghana Governor, Ernest Addison, and the head Securities and Exchange Commission, Rev. Ogbamey Tetteh before the house over customer agitations in the banking sector.
The decision to haul before Parliament the BoG governor and the SEC Boss comes after the President and chairman of Groupe Nduom (GN), Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom, ordered Gold Coast Holding to sue the government to recover investment funds valued more than three billion Ghana Cedis from agencies, contractors and other financial institutions.
He has also directed the company to make available to the media and in all their offices, the list of everyone who owes Gold Coast and GN Savings and was not making any effort to pay funds back as customers agitate for their funds.
In the related development, Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye admonished members of Parliament to be punctual and dedicated to the business of the house.
Credit: Starr FM
