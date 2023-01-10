Minority will 'vigorously pursue sanctions' over Meek Mill’s Jubilee House video- Ablakwa

North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says the Minority in Parliament will make sure there is an investigation to punish those who allowed American rapper, Meek Mill to shoot a music video at the Jubilee House.
According to him, it is disrespectful to Ghanaians and the country to give the Presidential podium to a musician to shoot a video since the seat of government is an embodiment of the collective image of the citizens.
Ablakwa insists that Meek Mill did not only desecrate the Jubilee House with his explicit lyrics in the music video but also breached the country’s security hence heads must roll.
“Sanctions must be meted out to those in charge of security. There’s always someone who gives final authorization, who opens the doors, who is in charge of security at the Jubilee House. All those people in the chain of command, who have brought this monumental disgrace to this country must be shown the exit.”
“I can assure you that this not a matter that we in the opposition will raise and allow it to die out. We in the Minority will pursue this matter vigorously. We will continue to demand answers as a house with a constitutional mandate of oversight. We will pursue this matter and ensure that sanctions do apply. This also poses a security risk even to successive governments,” he added.
Meanwhile, Meek Mill has apologised for his controversial music video, shot at the Jubilee House.
In a series of tweets on Monday, he accepted blame for crossing the line.
According to Meek Mill, the video was taken out of context because he meant no harm or disrespect to the office of the president and Ghanaians at large.
“To the people of Ghana no video I drop is ever meant to disrespect the people of Ghana …. The fastest way to make connection is thru music and I wanted to do that with displaying art … I’m in my 30’s from America and didn’t know much about the lifestyle here”, he tweeted.
My apologies to the people if any disrespect! We still gonna push to make the connection between black people in America and Africa … what I’m trying to do is more than a video and you should see coming soon! My apologies to the the office also!
"I’m just not here for no separation of anything black … we already separated enough and don’t understand each others cultures … let’s used this to help fix that and not more judgement towards each other!"