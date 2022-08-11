Nana Obiri Boahen urges Akufo-Addo to listen to calls for reshuffle

Former Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Nana Obiri Boahen is urging President Akufo-Addo to listen to calls for reshuffle as concerns raised by members is legitimate.
Akuffo-Addo this week ruled out a reshuffle of his ministers anytime soon. The president said he is on a daily basis appraised with the performance of his ministers to determine whether they are delivering.
“There is nothing wrong about the comment the President made, but my suggestion is that Mr. President, well spoken, that I will humbly plead with you to also listen to some of the member of our party,” Nana Obiri Boahen said.
READ ALSO: Akufo-Addo rules out ministerial reshuffle
Five years in office, the President has not made any widespread Cabinet or ministerial reshuffle, a development that has raised concerns about the effective operations of the ministries.
The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has, for instance, called for the sacking of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, and the removal of the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as the Chairman of the Economic Management Team, for non-performance.
However, speaking on the Tamale-based North Star FM yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said, "the calls for reshuffling of ministers come for various reasons – NDC wants to destabilise your government and there are people who are also looking for jobs".
Notwithstanding his position on the matter, he said there was the need for all to take a holistic look at matters relating to the reshuffling of ministers and other government appointees.
The President tour of the Northern Region this week were he paid a courtesy call on the Overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abukari II, cut the sod for the Yendi town roads and inspected work on some agenda 111 projects.