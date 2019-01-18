PHOTOS: NDC attends the final funeral rites of late Ya Naa Yakubu Andani at Yendi

A high powered Delegation of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) attended the Final Funeral Rites of the Late Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Naa Yakubu Andani at Yendi.
The delegation was led by HON Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, The National Chairman of the party.
Other Members of the delegation included the Yani Sahanaa Who also double as the National Vice Chairman of the Party, Chief Sofo Awudu Azorka, the General Secretary, Hon Johnson Asiedu Nketia alias General Mosquito, the National Organiser, Captain Joshua Akamba, the National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo alias Pablo, the acting National Treasurer, Madam Vida Addei and the Ag. NATIONAL Director of Elections, Hon Bede Ziedeng.
The Rest are the Regional Chairman, Tuguyipelnaa Alhaji Ibrahim Mobilla, the Regional Vice Chairmen Alhaji abdul Rauf Rufai Vielim and Hon Adolf Ali John, The Regional Secretary, Hon Salisu Be-Awuribe, the Regional Organiser, Hon Abdallah Baba, the Regional Women Organiser, Hajia Nafisah.
The Regional Zongo Coordinator, Hajia Jamilatu Amadu and the Regional Youth Organiser, Alhaji Inusah Mahama. The Rest are the Deputy Regional Secretary, Ziblim Saaka, the Deputy Regional Organiser, Alhaji Majeed, the Deputy Regional Treasurer, Hajia Shamima, the Deputy Regional Youth Organiser, Madam Duriyu and scores of other former Regional and Constituency Executives across the Northern Region.
The Minority leader of Ghana’s Parliament. Hon Haruna Iddrisu who is also the Member of Parliament for Tamale South Led a strong delegation of Minority MPs to grace the occasion along side the leadership of the Party.
Other Members of the Minority Members of Parliament who graced the occasion included the Minority Chief Whip and MP for Asawase in the Ashanti Region, Hon Alhaji Muntaka Mubarak, Hon James Agalga, Ranking Member of Defence and Interior Committee of Parliament and MP for Bulsa North, Hon Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, former Minister of Roads and MP for Tamale Central and Hon Alhaji Alhassan Suhuyini, MP, Tamale North.
The Rest are Hon Alhaji Ras Mubarak, MP Kumbungu, Hon Alhassan Umar, MP Zabzugu and Hon Mohammed Abdul Aziz, MP, Mion. Other Former Minsters, MMDCEs and MP of the NDC adminsitrations were all present to grace the occasion.
The National Chairman of the Party made a cash Donation of Forthy Thousand Ghana cedis ( Ghc40,000), 4 Fat Bulls and 100 Maxi Bags of Rice to the KAMPAKUYANAA, Regent of the late Ya Naa Yakubu Andani to aid in the performance of the Funeral.
Delivering the Items to the Regent of Dagbon, KAMPAKUYANAA, the National Chairman prayed for a successful and incident free performance of the Funeral to pave way for enduring peace in Dagbon.
He Lamented the unfortunate incident that led to to the death of the Overlord and Charged the Government not to relent on efforts at finding the perpetrators of the heinous crimes and to bring them to justice . He stressed, that, the funeral may be over but the demands of Justice is still alive. He assured the Regent of the support of the party and its leaders at all times.
The Regent of Dagbon was grateful for the donation by the party and acknowledged other donations which were made by the Minority Parliamentary CAUCUS to them a few days ago as well as individual influential members of the party who made other donations to him to aid the same objective. He was thankful to the leadership of the party and its members for the show of live and support to the course of Dagbon and his family.
The Minority Leader, Hon Haruna Iddrisu explained the reasons for the inability of the two former Presidents of HE J J Rawlings and John Dramani Mahama, not being able to participate in the final funeral rites of their late friend and father, hence the need to send such high powered delegation as composed. He also tasked the Various Security agencies to remain professional and to continue to maintain the security of the area during and after the funeral and the eventual selection of a successor.
The delegation also paid a courtesy call on the Yoo Naa and the Kuga Naa at their Palaces.
The Kuga Naa acknowledged the fact that the peace and stability of Dagbon rest on his shoulders at this material moment and that he and his colleague Customary Chiefs responsible for the selection of a successor, will do all that they can to maintain the said peace enjoyed.
He disclosed that, by the close of day Tomorrow, Friday, the 18th of January, 2019, a New Yoo Naa would be nominated in accordance with the Customs and Traditions of Dagbon. He called for the prayers of all so that they shall be divinely guided in their selection process.
An amount of Two Thousand Ghana cedis (Ghc2,000) each was made to the Yoo Naa and Kuga Naa by the leadership of the National Democratic to aid them take care of the visitors.
