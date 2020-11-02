NDC accuses EC of deliberately printing extra ballot papers without notifying parties

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of printing 150,000 extra ballot papers.
The NDC says this is meant to rig the election as they alleged that the EC deliberately failed to release details of the said act.
The NDC in a press conference on November 1, 2020, said the EC failed to present to them the ballot statistics.
Professor Joshua Alabi, national campaign coordinator of the party says they have enquired from the printing press and have seen that the EC has printed excess ballot papers.
"From the ballot statistics we have seen from the printing houses as coming from the EC we have analyzed the figures from thirteen regions and observed that there is an excess of over 150,000 ballot papers being printed beyond the extra 5% required."
Director of Elections of the NDC, Elvis Afriyie Ankrah is demanding an immediate explanation from the EC for the reason of printing these extra ballot papers.
"Now we are aware of the extra ballot papers so we want to the EC to come and explain the reason for this".
The NDC has therefore written to the Electoral Commission to formally demand the ballot statistics for the printing of the ballot papers.
“To ensure transparency of the entire process it is highly imperative that our 24-hour Party Agents at these Printing Houses must be immediately provided with the Ballot Statistics to monitor the process as printing of Ballot Papers has already commenced,” the NDC wrote in their letter dated November 2, 2020.
The EC began the printing of ballot papers last week.