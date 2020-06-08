NDC launches ‘Corruption Tracker Series' expose 'rot' in Akufo-Addo's gov't

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) officially launched their Corruption Tracker Series.
This initiative according to the NDC is to expose misappropriation and embezzlement of state funds by officials of the Akufo-Addo government.
They added that the tracker will give Ghanaians evidence of failed promises under the Akufo-Addo government.
Sammy Gyamfi the National Communication Officer of the NDC speaking at the launch on June 8, 2020, outlined some alleged scandals in the said the tracker will help Ghanaians appreciate how corruption within the Akufo-Addo government is denying them of basic needs.
READ ALSO: NPP primaries: Most incumbent MPs to go unopposed as party announces modalities for election
“As a responsible opposition with the responsibility of keeping government on its toes, the NDC is today embarking on a corruption tracker series to track the status of the countless cases of corruption we have witnessed under the Akufo-Addo government in the last three and half years. Scandals which have occasioned huge financial losses to the state and robbed Ghanaians of the developments they were promised in the year 2016,” he said.
He also said the President has done little to fight corruption under his administration.
He said the NDC will demonstrate “how President Akufo-Addo at all times, has failed to protect the public purse. While at it, we shall also prove to the Ghanaian people that contrary to his self-acclaimed anti-corruption credentials, President Akufo-Addo is indeed the leader and chief patron of this notoriously corrupt administration.”
The NDC’s National Communications Officer said despite President Akufo-Addo’s anti-corruption campaign during the 2016 elections, he seems to have “normalised corruption” adding “he has defended and cleared his corrupt appointees of several grievous corrupt acts against the state such as the BOSTGATE scandal”.
He alleged that the current government has run down a once buoyant Bulk Oil and Storage Transport (BOST) leaving it with no strategic stocks of its own and is virtually borrowing to pay its workers, he said the NDC government had bequeathed 200,000 metrics tonnes of refined products valued at about GHS1 billion and 2 million barrels of crude (1 million barrels from the TEN fields and 1 million barrels of Qua-Iboe crude from Nigeria) valued at over US$100 million.
Sammy Gyamfi further warned that the next NDC government will investigate and prosecute all involved in the woes of BOST.
“The next NDC-Mahama government in 2021, shall investigate and prosecute all culprits who are involved in this stinking “BOSTGATE” corruption scandal,” he concluded.