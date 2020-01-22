NDC, others petition Asantehene over new voters' register

The National Democratic Congress, NDC and other opposition political parties against the compilation of a new voters' register have petitioned Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.
The petition according to the opposition parties under the 'Inter-Party Resistance against the new voters' register' umbrella is for the Asantehene to advise the Electoral Commission to abort the compilation of a new voters' register.
Speaking to Joy FM, Deputy General Secretary of the NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor said they have petitioned the Asantehene to intervene.
He said the Asantehene has assured them that they will intervene but the parties should remain calm.
"...we have equally petitioned the Asantehene... and admonished that we should keep calm and they are very interested in the matter..."
Demo against new voters' register suspended, parties give EC 1 week ultimatum to rescind decision
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and other political parties have suspended their series of demonstrations across the country against the new voters' register.
The announcement was made by Chairman of the NDC Samuel Ofosu Ampofo on behalf of the Inter-Party Resistance against new voters' register.
These parties have held two demonstrations so far the 'Tikusayi' and the 'Yenpini' in Tamale and Kumasi respectively.
Mr Ampofo called on EC boss Jean Mensa to listen to advice and rescind their decision to compile a new voter's register.
"Because we respect our elders, the NDC together with other parties and civil societies have suspended our series of demonstration because of chiefs who have also been drawn into the issue and given EC boss Jean Mensa a one-week ultimatum to see if she will listen to wise counsel and rescind her decision.