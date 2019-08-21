NDC primaries : Elections in five constituencies put on hold

The functional Executive Committee of the NDC has put on hold the parliamentary primary elections in some five constituencies in the country.
In a statement signed by the General Secretary for the party, Asiedu Nketia all interested persons should take note and comply accordingly.
The constituencies include Yilo Krobo, Mpohor, Ellembelle, Asawase, Fanteakwa North.
Elections will not take place in all 275 constituencies
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has said that the upcoming primaries will not take place in all 275 constituencies but rather designated ones.
Speaking to the Daily Graphic at the party headquarters in Accra on the state of preparedness of the party ahead of their primaries on August 24, 2019, the General Secretary for the NDC Johnson Asiedu Nketiah commenting stated that :
“I can say we are sufficiently prepared to ensure that the elections take place in the various designated constituencies.”
Asiedu Nketiah clarifying what he meant by “designated constituencies”, he said, “I say designated constituencies because the elections will not take place in all the 275 constituencies.”
He further indicated that this time around, the party decided that instead of approaching the elections from the angle of doing orphan constituencies first before tackling the constituencies with Members of Parliament (MPs) or vice versa as the NPP was doing, “we have decided that we will tackle the constituencies in batches, and so the first batch is ready”
According to him, the selection of constituencies into batches was contingent on the specific circumstances that existed within each constituency.
“So while some of the constituencies in places where we have sitting MPs will be voting on August 24, there are other constituencies where we do not even have sitting MPs, but the elections will still take place at the same time,” Asiedu Nketiah said.
The statement below:
