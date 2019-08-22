NDC primaries: Ben Ephson predicts fate of Sam George, Dumelo, others

Ben Ephson who is a Pollster has given his forecast ahead of the Parliamentary primaries of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
He has given his prediction on the fate of Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Sam George and says he will be surprised if he retains the ticket of the party in the upcoming primaries.
According to Mr Ephson, the feud between Sam George and his predecessor ET Mensah will still influence the outcome of the Saturday polls.
“For Ningo-Prampram if he wins, I’ll congratulate him because he’s struggling for his political survival. I’d be very surprised if wins the primaries. He is good in Parliament and very eloquent but he needs a constituency to be in the house. ET is still hurt of the issue they had and might want to see him loose,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Thursday.
Ben Ephson also commentated on John Dumelo's bid to become the candidate for the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.
“If Dumelo wins the seat in Ayawaso West Wuogon, I’d be surprised. If he really wants to be political, he should have participated in the by-elections”.
Mr Ephson also cast doubts on the chances of former Gender minister Nana Oye Lithur over the Adenta primaries.
“Nana Oye and Ramadan in Adenta has caught a lot of attention. There are about four main constituencies that are of interest to many. If Nana Oye Lithur wins I’d be surprised. When she was the Gender Minister, I think she had very bad relations with some of her deputies. Nana Oye going to the mosque to worship and visit just once was an error. She should have visited a couple of times”.
NDC goes to the polls on Saturday, August 24 to elect parliamentary candidates for the 2020 elections.
