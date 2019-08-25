NDC primaries: Let's rally to replace 'clueless' Akufo-Addo - Ofosu-Ampofo to NDC members

Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has congratulated all winners of the just ended parliamentary primaries and urged all members to work towards replacing 'clueless' Akufo-Addo and his government.
The NDC primaries which were held across the nation yesterday saw some personalities retain their slot with newcomers coming through.
The likes of Sam George, Okudzeto Ablakwa, retained their slot with newcomers like John Domelo, Xavier-Sosu winning their respective constituencies.
The party are looking to wrestle power from the hands of the New Patriotic Party and are bracing themselves for it.
Portions of Chairman of NDC Ofosu Ampofo release said:" I wholeheartedly congratulate all member of the NDC, who participated in the primaries in selected constituencies across the country. In particular I unreservedly wish all who won their contest the best of luck in next year's general elections.
"It is my wish and expectation that just as the losing aspirants in the presidential primaries threw their weight behind President John Mahama and offered their support and commitment towards the campaign in the 2020 general elections, the not-so-lucky aspirants in the parliamentary primaries will also display their loyalty and commitment in a similar manner. For we have only one adversary, the NPP, and we need to focus all our energies on the effort to get the people of Ghana to elect us to replace the confused and clueless President Akufo-Addo and his government, I know we can do it, let us do it.
