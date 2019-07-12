NDC primaries: No deliberate attempt to frustrate some members - Otokunor

Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Peter Boamah Otokunor, has quashed claims that leadership of the party is deliberately frustrating some members from picking forms to contest in the upcoming parliamentary primaries.
Some members are racing with time as nominations are scheduled to end today July 12, 2019. Some party embers in the Asawase Constituency and elsewhere say they cannot access the forms.
Some have alleged that there is a deliberate attempt to frustrate them from picking forms to contest in the primaries.
Otokunor, however, says those who are unable to access the forms at the constituency level can do so at the regional or national level.
“When you go to the constituency office and you are unable for a very good reason to get the forms, and you go to the regions you are unable to get the forms, you can come to the headquarters,” he said.
He added that the NDC will soon give clearance for the primaries to be held in constituencies where the process has been suspended.
The electoral process in some 17 constituencies including Tano South in the Ahafo Region, Chereponi in the North East Region, and Kpandai and Bimbilla in the Northern Region have all been suspended.
The NDC parliamentary primaries is scheduled for August 24, 2019, and nominations opened from July 10 to July 12.
The filing of the nomination forms has been scheduled for July 18 and July 19.
The price of the forms is GH¢2000 with the filing fees fixed at GH¢35,000 for all contestants except women and Persons with Disability (PWDs), who are to pay GH¢17,500.
