Limited voters' registration: NDC calls for extension as exercise ends

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) are calling for an extension of the Limited voters' registration exercise after the process ended on July 7, 2019.
The Limited voters'registration exercise was conducted to offer Ghanaians who have attained 18 years since the last registration exercise, as well as those who, for one reason or another, have never registered, to do so.
The NDC is calling on the Electoral Commission (EC) to extend the duration as many people who went to the various district offices of the EC to register were unable to do so as it ended yesterday.
There were several complains from some people about their inability to register before the exercise ended.
Ms Sylvia Annor, a Communications Officer at the EC in an interview with Graphic said all was not lost for people who could not register because the commission had an “in-built special mechanism to take care of them”.
She said those in the queues at the close of the exercise at 5 p.m. yesterday would be given special numbers so that they could return to register at the centres where they took the numbers.
Ms Annor said EC officials would remain at the registration centres, mainly at the district offices of the commission to register those with the numbers.
