NDC primaries: Oye Lithur takes lead for 2020 Adentan Constituency MP Seat

The immediate past Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection, Nana Oye Lithur, has started mobilizing the youth groups, and women in the Adentan municipality to support her vision 2020.
The former Minister, talking to the constituency branch youth organizers, mentioned a number of her engagement in serving the populace of this country specifically the Adentan Constituency, which has inspired her to put herself out in service hopefully as the NDC Parliamentary candidate for the Adentan Constituency come 2020 elections.
She received an overwhelming endorsement of the NDC branch youth organizers of the constituency, to many of them she is the most well-branded, most marketable candidate to win the Adentan Constituency seat in 2020 parliamentary elections from YB Asamoa of the NPP, even beyond the 2020 general elections should the NDC win the Presidential elections, many of the branch Youth organizers believe their to be MP has got what it takes to be a cabinet minister and to them this is very important.
Nana Oye Lithur was called to the Ghana Bar in October 1992 with 27 years of legal experience in human right, courtroom and so licitor's practice.
She worked with Laryea Laryea and Company from December 1991 to August 1994. She also worked with Akuffo Legal Consult between August 1994 - February 1996.
Nana Oye Lithur has been the coordinator in charge of Africa regional office - Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative and the national secretary to the International Federation of Women and African Women Lawyers Association.
Nana Oye Lithur is contesting the NDC primaries against two others including Mr. Adamu Ramadan the Junior brother to the 2nd Lady of the Republic of Ghana, Mrs. Samira Bawumia.
The NDC has planned to hold its parliamentary primaries on Saturday, August 24, 2019.
