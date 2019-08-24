NDC primaries: Voting underway at various constituencies (Photos)

The National Democratic Congress is voting today to select parliamentary candidates who will contest in the 2020 parliamentary elections.
Some 524 aspirants are gunning to become parliamentary candidates of the NDC across 157 constituencies.
Five constituencies have been put on hold pending the outcome of some hitches; also, the elections are not taking place in constituencies where the sitting MP is unopposed, General Secretary of the party Johnson Asiedu Nketiah said at a press beefing.
The Greater Accra Region has the highest number of 31 constituencies billed for the first batch.
The rest are Volta Region, 17; Northern, 15; Central, 13; Upper East,13; Eastern, 10; Upper West, 9; Bono East, 9; Bono, 8; Oti, 8; Western,6; North East, 4; Savannah, 4; Western North, 12; Ashanti, 3, and Ahafo, 1.
There will be no elections in 74 constituencies, which will constitute the second batch for the primaries.
