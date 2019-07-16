NDC's internal politics might have pushed Bagbin out of Parliament - Maj leader

Majority Leader and NPP Member of Parliament for Suame Constituency, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu says that the internal politics in the NDC might have compelled Ghana's longest-serving MP, Alban Bagbin not to seek re-election in 2020 elections.
This comes on the back of Alban Bagbin's decision not to seek re-election as Member of Parliament for Nadowli /Kaleo.
Alban Bagbin, the longest-serving lawmaker at the close of his party's nominations last week, did not pick a form to contest the NDC upcoming Parliamentary primaries.
The Majority Leader speaking on Nhyira FM said : “In our side of this world, it will be difficult for one to come back to parliament after contesting for presidential primaries and I know the internal politics in NDC”.
The Suame lawmaker also indicated that Alban Bagbin's decision not to seek re-election will leave a gap in Parliament
“With all his experiences gathered for close to 24 years, Bagbin will leave a gap in parliament for deciding not to contest again”.
Meanwhile, some four NDC MPs in the Volta region have also not picked nomination forms to contest the in the Parliamentary primaries.
They are MP for Keta, Richard Quashiegah; MP for Anlo, Clement Kofi Humado; MP for Ketu South, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey and MP for Hohoe, Dr Bernice Adiku Heloo.