NDC’s Jacob Iddrisu wins ‘disputed’ Savelugu parliamentary seat

The Northern Regional Directorate of the Electoral Commission, EC has declared the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Abdul Jacob Iddrisu as the winner of the parliamentary elections in the Savelugu constituency.
The NDC candidate had 19,577 votes whereas the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Muhammed Abdul-Samed Gunu obtained 19,478.
The declaration of the Savelugu parliamentary results was earlier put on hold due to a disagreement between the NDC and NPP over an alleged over-voting at a polling station in the constituency.
Even though the NDC has endorsed the pink sheet containing the constituency results, the NPP refused to endorse the results saying it is not credible.
Meanwhile, information gathered from the NPP camp indicates that the party will file a suit at the court to address the discrepancies.
This brings the NDC’s seats in Parliament to 137 with two more constituencies’ results pending.
The outstanding seats are now Sene West and Techiman South.
The governing NPP won 135 in the just-ended polls.
In the last Parliament, the NPP had a record majority of 169 seats to the NDC’s 106 seats.