No gov't can reverse Free SHS policy, it has come to stay - Mahama

Former President and the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) John Dramani Mahama says he will not cancel the Free Senior High School (SHS) educational policy introduced by the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP) should he return to power.
The NPP has often told citizens that when the NDC is voted into power, they will cancel the policy which is benefitting a lot of people.
Mahama speaking at the opening of the 27th Annual Presidential delegates congress of the Ghana National Union of Technical Students in Kumasi on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, said free SHS has come to stay.
"Indeed, no government either present or in the future can reverse the policy because it is captured in our 1992 constitution," former President Mahama said at the meeting which was a convocation of all the technical universities to elect new leaders to shape the vision of the Union.
Adding, Former President Mahama said: "I am determined to make the free SHS a beneficial learning experience more than the current miserable condition our children are facing under Nana Akufo-Addo."
"We have an obligation to make it qualitative, enjoyable experience for our children," he added.
He said the NDC has a plan of completing the remaining of the 200 community day schools and build extra ones at high population density areas including the Zongos and under several areas to bring secondary education to the doorsteps of the ordinary Ghanaian.
He added that if he should come back into office, he would hold stakeholders meeting in his first three months.
The stakeholders, he said would include parents, teachers and experts to remove all the bottlenecks associated with the current free SHS policy.
