NPP Elections: Abronye DC elected 1st Vice Chair in B/A

Former Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the NPP Abronye DC has been elected as the first vice chairperson of the party in the region.
The newly elected Brong Ahafo regional first vice chairman Kwame Baffoe also known as Abronye DC beat off stiff competition from four other aspirants having polled 407 out of the 556 votes to secured the position.
In the same election, the former Brong Ahafo regional NPP Vice Chairman, Thomas Adu Appiah was elected as the Regional Chairman of the party. He polled 282 votes.
Background
There was uproar at the grounds of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Brong Ahafo Regional executives’ election due to a court injunction.
For more than two hours, an uproar of the “we shall vote" by the contestants and the delegates shook the walls of the conference hall.
This stalled the election which nearly engendered the elections due to the court injunction barring the Electoral Commission (EC) to conduct the elections.
This did not go down well with the stranded delegates and contestants gathered for the voting.
However, the Chairman of the Elections Committee for the party in the region, Kwasi Adu Gyan, in a statement called for the elections to commence, saying the interest of the party was supreme despite calls by the Sunyani East MP, Kwesi Ameyaw-Cheremeh to hold on following the application of injunction.
Below are the election results.
Chairman
Thomas Adu Appiah -282
Dr Charles Kwame Addo – 10
Francis Opoku Sarfo – 266
1st Vice Chair
Kwame Baffoe (Abronnye)- 407
Dr Emmanuel Opoku Marfo – 93
Patrick Peprah Appiagyei – 28
Alhaji Shaibu Bamba – 15
Dabie Appiah Mensah – 13
2nd Vice Chair
Joseph Mensah – 285
Justina Owusu Banahene – 271
Women Organizer
Doris Asomah – 230
Patience Tetteh – 85
Dorothy Ama Amponsah – 240
Secretary
Kofi Ofosu Boateng – 296
David Boakye – 179
John Nketia – 82
Deputy Secretary
Asare Baffour Ebenezer – 297
Gaudy Baba Mohammed – 214
Clement Bonsu – 40
Treasurer
Alhaji Issaka Issah – 404
Justice Appiah Antwi -150
Youth Organiser
Michael Osei Boateng -337
Abdul Razak Oppong – 167
Kwain Bonse Isaac – 17
Benkae Kwame Isaac – 4
NASARA Coordinator
Alhaji Adamu Muhammad – 266
Amadu Barima Sulemana – 208
Kasim Siaka – 93
Organiser
Rashid konlaambig – (unopposed)