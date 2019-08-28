NPP never interfered in NDC's primaries - Buaben Asamoa rubbishes Wontumi’s claims

Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and MP for the Adentan Constituency Yaw Buaben Asamoa has rubbished claims by NPP’s Ashanti Regional Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly called Chairman Wontumi, that they interfered in the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) recently held parliamentary primaries.
Chairman Wontumi made some allegations that they were heavily involved in the NDC's primaries and caused the defeat of some candidate.
Speaking in an interview with Kumasi based Hello FM, he said some elements in the NPP paid cash to NDC delegates to vote against certain candidates.
Chairman Wontumi singled out the Kumbungu MP, Ras Mubarak, as being one of the casualties of this strategy.
But these claims have been quashed by Yaw Buaben Asamoa who says the NPP never got involved.
“As far as the New Patriotic Party at the national level is concerned, there is no such thing. We don’t have any such interest in any manipulation or otherwise.”
“If there is any evidence of anything, ideally, the first point of call for the media will be for Mr. Wontumi if he has any evidence of the national party doing anything of the sort. There is nothing for the party to investigate because we haven’t set out on any such adventure,” he told Citi News.
Wontumi on Hello FM said: “As for the other strategies, I cannot say them on air. When you look at Ras Mubarak for instance, considering how loud he is, we decided to teach him a lesson. All that is in our hands and in our interest as well. When they were going to elect their national executives, we told them we wanted people we can work with. In politics, you must know the weakness of your opponent and take advantage of them and so you help them choose a candidate. This is something that we have done and so in 2020 Nana Addo will retain the seat.”
In response, Mr. Mubarak called the purported meddling criminal and called for legal action.
“If there is any criminality in what he is claiming to have done, clearly it is a lawful country and the laws of the land will deal with him,” he said on Eyewitness News.
