Officials of Mills-Mahama administration refusing to co-operate in Airbus investigation - Gov't

The Deputy Attorney General Godfred Yeboah Dame is lamenting the slow pace of investigation into the Airbus bribery scandal.
He revealed that officials of the erstwhile Mills-Mahama administration are not co-operating in the ongoing investigation despite the various roles they played in the transaction.
President Akufo-Addo recently wrote to the Special Prosecutor to commence investigations into the matter when the scandal first broke.
Mr Dame is however surprised that the people involved have not come clean to Ghanaians about the roles they played, he made this known at a High-Level Anti-Graft meeting today in Accra.
"There has been some collaboration between other countries in respect to this Airbus issue and I even alluded to the fact that Ghana sits at the heart of it so we are doing all we can to get to the bottom.
He also spoke to Joy News where he said: "The identities of the government officials mentioned in the scandal is quite clear. One important lesson to be drawn from the scandal is the prosecution process. There is a reluctance from certain persons to admit the fact. The key government actors who engaged in the transaction are still around and I insist there was a Vice President who later on transformed into a President and he is around and still campaigning to hold public office and I am saying in accordance to accountability even if he was not involved, he ought to open up to the full fact because the transition occurred under his tenure".
Airbus Scandal
Aircraft manufacturing giant, Airbus, has been in the news within the past few days after it agreed on a legal settlement of about £3 billion over its involvement in an alleged bribery scandal between 2009 and 2015 in various markets including Ghana.
The scandal has caused a political storm in Ghana over accusations of Airbus payments to a relative of a government official in connection with the purchase of military planes.
The UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) stated that the said agent had no aerospace experience, having previously worked in football merchandising and as a facilities manager.
It did not say what the agent, who had been helped by two unnamed British television actors, did with the money.